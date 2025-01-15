Left Menu

Branded Pilgrimage: How Mahakumbh 2025 is a Marketing Goldmine

Consumer goods companies are increasingly showcasing their products at Mahakumbh 2025. Brands including Coca-Cola, Dabur, and ITC are setting up rest camps and engaging activities to connect directly with an expected crowd of 40 crore pilgrims. The event offers a unique opportunity for brands to foster direct consumer engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:08 IST
Branded Pilgrimage: How Mahakumbh 2025 is a Marketing Goldmine
  • Country:
  • India

As the Mahakumbh 2025 draws record-breaking crowds, consumer goods giants are seizing the moment to display their brands. From providing amenities to staging engaging activities, companies such as Coca-Cola, Dabur, and ITC aim to directly connect with the anticipated 40 crore pilgrims attending the event.

Leading brands are setting up camp ashrams, installing unmistakable signage, and distributing products to rise above urban market struggles. Reliance Consumer Products is among the companies offering essential refreshments and clear navigational assistance to enhance the pilgrim journey.

The Mahakumbh offers brands a chance to innovate and directly engage with rural consumers. Estimated to generate trade worth Rs 2 lakh crore, this event presents a pivotal marketing opportunity that aligns with India's rich cultural and spiritual traditions, creating excitement and potential for significant business growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025