India Boosts Maritime Prowess with New Warship Commissioning

The Indian Navy has commissioned three formidable naval ships: INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, in a milestone event. These vessels are designed and built indigenously, enhancing India’s defence self-reliance and reflecting advances in technology with stealth features, modern design, and upgraded capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:30 IST
In a landmark event at the Naval Dockyard, the Indian Navy commissioned three powerful new warships: INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer. This ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifies a substantial boost to India's maritime defense capabilities and self-reliance in military production.

The INS Nilgiri, a leader of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, showcases significant advancements over the previous Shivalik-class frigates. Crafted by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the frigate features cutting-edge stealth technology, enhances seakeeping and survival capabilities, while accommodating multiple helicopter types, including the new MH-60R.

Enhancing the Navy's surface fleet, INS Surat, the last in the Project 15B stealth destroyer class, offers improved design and capabilities over its Kolkata-class predecessors. Meanwhile, INS Vaghsheer, the final Scorpene-class submarine, is designed for diverse roles, reflecting advances in modular construction and readiness for future upgrades. These developments highlight India's growing prowess in indigenous shipbuilding and defense production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

