Left Menu

Narendra Modi's Water Revolution in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Narendra Modi's successful water management initiatives in Gujarat, including the completion of the Narmada dam project. Modi's schemes improved groundwater levels and provided safe drinking water to the region. A recent event celebrated projects totaling Rs 241 crore, promising further benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:55 IST
Narendra Modi's Water Revolution in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Narendra Modi for his visionary water management strategies in Gujarat. Shah, speaking at an event in Mansa taluka, applauded Modi's initiatives during his tenure as Chief Minister, which have significantly enhanced groundwater levels and drinking water quality in north Gujarat.

The event marked the inauguration of projects worth Rs 241 crore, including an artificial lake, a check dam, and a barrage. Shah credited Modi for overcoming political hurdles to complete the Narmada dam project, ensuring its water reached households across the state.

Modi's strategies, such as the 'Sauni Yojana' and 'Sujalam Sufalam Yojana', have addressed north Gujarat's water scarcity, relieving concerns over high fluoride levels in drinking water. These developments not only benefit local communities but also aim to boost tourism in the area with the forthcoming enhancement of Ambod's historic temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025