Narendra Modi's Water Revolution in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Narendra Modi for his visionary water management strategies in Gujarat. Shah, speaking at an event in Mansa taluka, applauded Modi's initiatives during his tenure as Chief Minister, which have significantly enhanced groundwater levels and drinking water quality in north Gujarat.

The event marked the inauguration of projects worth Rs 241 crore, including an artificial lake, a check dam, and a barrage. Shah credited Modi for overcoming political hurdles to complete the Narmada dam project, ensuring its water reached households across the state.

Modi's strategies, such as the 'Sauni Yojana' and 'Sujalam Sufalam Yojana', have addressed north Gujarat's water scarcity, relieving concerns over high fluoride levels in drinking water. These developments not only benefit local communities but also aim to boost tourism in the area with the forthcoming enhancement of Ambod's historic temple.

