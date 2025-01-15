Temple Turmoil: Dispute Disrupts Lingaraj Rituals

The centuries-old Lingaraj Temple has witnessed a three-day suspension of rituals as a result of a dispute between servitor groups regarding Makar Sankranti ceremonies. Known for its historical and cultural significance, the temple is now at the center of a controversy that has caught the attention of state authorities.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan convened a meeting with the temple's servitor representatives on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve the issue. However, the discussion ended without consensus, as the 'Brahmin Nijog' boycotted the gathering. The deadlock has left devotees without the customary offerings and rituals.

In response to the ongoing conflict, Harichandan announced plans for a judicial panel to draft a Record of Rights, aimed at clarifying the duties of the servitor groups. He emphasized that disruptions will not be tolerated and urged all parties to resume normal temple operations promptly as the temple trust board prepares to address the matter urgently.

(With inputs from agencies.)