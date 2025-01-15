Left Menu

Temple Turmoil: Dispute Disrupts Lingaraj Rituals

Rituals at the 11th-century Lingaraj Temple have been halted for three days due to a conflict between servitor groups over Makar Sankranti. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan attempted mediation, but the deadlock persists. A judicial commission is set to draft guidelines to prevent future disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:51 IST
The centuries-old Lingaraj Temple has witnessed a three-day suspension of rituals as a result of a dispute between servitor groups regarding Makar Sankranti ceremonies. Known for its historical and cultural significance, the temple is now at the center of a controversy that has caught the attention of state authorities.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan convened a meeting with the temple's servitor representatives on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve the issue. However, the discussion ended without consensus, as the 'Brahmin Nijog' boycotted the gathering. The deadlock has left devotees without the customary offerings and rituals.

In response to the ongoing conflict, Harichandan announced plans for a judicial panel to draft a Record of Rights, aimed at clarifying the duties of the servitor groups. He emphasized that disruptions will not be tolerated and urged all parties to resume normal temple operations promptly as the temple trust board prepares to address the matter urgently.

