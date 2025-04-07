Kerala Law Minister Criticizes New Waqf Amendment Act Amid Protests

Kerala's Law Minister, P Rajeev, on Monday, criticized the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a 'bulldozer attack' on the Constitution and fundamental rights. Rajeev questioned the effectiveness of the act, particularly with regard to the ongoing struggle faced by the people of Munambam village in Ernakulam.

The controversy surrounding the Waqf Amendment Act has resonated nationwide, prompting various petitions before the Supreme Court. Major political figures and organizations, including Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, have united against what they see as an encroachment on constitutional rights.

Tensions flared in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, where National Conference members demanded parliamentary discussion on the legislation. However, their adjournment motion was denied, igniting protest slogans and verbal clashes within the assembly. Meanwhile, the central government argues that the bill aims to modernize waqf property management.

