Reviving the Legacy: Restoration of Chaitanya Library Begins

The Calcutta Heritage Collective has initiated the restoration of the 135-year-old Chaitanya Library, linked with notable figures like Rabindranath Tagore. The library, founded in 1889, houses an extensive collection of books and journals. The project aims to restore its historical significance as a center of learning.

Updated: 15-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Chaitanya Library, a 135-year-old institution with ties to the celebrated Rabindranath Tagore, is undergoing restoration. The Calcutta Heritage Collective has taken up this initiative to preserve and revitalize the library's legacy.

With a collection of one lakh books and 25,000 journals, some dating back to the 19th century, the library stands as a testament to the rich educational and cultural heritage of the city. Mukul Agarwal, founder trustee of the Calcutta Heritage Collective, emphasized the significance of reviving this lost glory for future generations.

Shuvaprasanna, an eminent painter and key associate in the project, expressed pride in contributing to the restoration, aiming to reestablish the library as a beacon of learning and research. The collaborative effort involves leaders, students, professionals, and heritage experts committed to preserving the city's history.

