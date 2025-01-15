Surya Sarees Unveils New Store with Star-Studded Grand Opening at Omaxe Chowk

Surya Sarees, a prominent brand in ethnic wear, celebrated the opening of its latest outlet at Omaxe Chowk on January 12, 2025, reflecting a significant expansion in its retail presence.

The event was a grand affair, combining tradition and glamour, with Bollywood star Malaika Arora gracing the occasion as the special guest.

With this new store, Surya Sarees aims to broaden its reach, merging the rich heritage of Chandni Chowk with modern elegance, while continuing to showcase the craftsmanship of Indian artisans.

(With inputs from agencies.)