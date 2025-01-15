Surya Sarees Unveils New Store with Star-Studded Grand Opening at Omaxe Chowk
Surya Sarees inaugurated its new store at Omaxe Chowk, Delhi, marking a significant expansion. The grand opening included cultural festivities, featuring Bollywood icon Malaika Arora, and highlighted the brand's commitment to traditional Indian fashion. The event showcased exquisite ethnic wear and celebrated the legacy of Indian craftsmanship.
Surya Sarees, a prominent brand in ethnic wear, celebrated the opening of its latest outlet at Omaxe Chowk on January 12, 2025, reflecting a significant expansion in its retail presence.
The event was a grand affair, combining tradition and glamour, with Bollywood star Malaika Arora gracing the occasion as the special guest.
With this new store, Surya Sarees aims to broaden its reach, merging the rich heritage of Chandni Chowk with modern elegance, while continuing to showcase the craftsmanship of Indian artisans.
