Brahmaputra Literature Festival Debuts at New Delhi World Book Fair

The Brahmaputra Literature Festival is set to step out of Assam for the first time, with a special edition at the New Delhi World Book Fair from February 6 to 8.

The event will feature a diverse lineup of 42 speakers across 12 sessions over three days, offering a rich exploration of literature and art from the northeastern region of India. Esteemed voices like award-winning authors Arup Kumar Dutta, Rita Chowdhury, and Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih, among others, will grace the festival.

This edition aims to showcase the best of the region's literary and cultural assets while building bridges across India and the world. A musical performance by poet and songwriter Maitrayee Patar will conclude the festival, which is organized by the Adharxila Trust with a mission to connect literary circles within and beyond the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)