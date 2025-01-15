Left Menu

Brahmaputra Literature Festival Debuts at New Delhi World Book Fair

The Brahmaputra Literature Festival will debut outside Assam at the New Delhi World Book Fair from February 6-8. It features 42 speakers, including acclaimed authors and artists, across 12 sessions. The festival aims to celebrate Northeast Indian culture and literature, fostering connections locally and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:58 IST
Brahmaputra Literature Festival Debuts at New Delhi World Book Fair
  • Country:
  • India

The Brahmaputra Literature Festival is set to step out of Assam for the first time, with a special edition at the New Delhi World Book Fair from February 6 to 8.

The event will feature a diverse lineup of 42 speakers across 12 sessions over three days, offering a rich exploration of literature and art from the northeastern region of India. Esteemed voices like award-winning authors Arup Kumar Dutta, Rita Chowdhury, and Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih, among others, will grace the festival.

This edition aims to showcase the best of the region's literary and cultural assets while building bridges across India and the world. A musical performance by poet and songwriter Maitrayee Patar will conclude the festival, which is organized by the Adharxila Trust with a mission to connect literary circles within and beyond the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025