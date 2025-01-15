Hollywood on Hold: Oscars Delayed Amid Wildfires
The Academy Awards nominations have been delayed again due to Los Angeles wildfires, now set for January 23. In other news, Taylor Swift may perform in Shanghai, and the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations have been announced. Carrie Underwood is set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The announcement of this year's Oscar nominations has been postponed a second time due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences stated that the new date is set for January 23, after initially being moved from the previous date of January 19.
Shanghai authorities have engaged in initial discussions with Taylor Swift's team regarding a potential performance in the city. The superstar's "Eras" tour, which last year became the first to earn over $1 billion, brought significant economic benefits to its venues worldwide.
Nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards were revealed with "Conclave" taking the lead with 12 nominations. Additionally, Carrie Underwood is scheduled to sing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, expressing her honor in contributing to the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gunfire Erupts in Los Angeles Mall Theft Incident
UN Mission Demands Venezuela Halt Arbitrary Detentions Ahead of Presidential Inauguration
Trump's Capitol Rally to Herald Inauguration as 47th President
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM's Delhi Corridor Inauguration
PM launches several rail projects, including inauguration of Jammu division; says big day for 'new-age connectivity' in many parts of India.