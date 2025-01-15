Left Menu

Hollywood on Hold: Oscars Delayed Amid Wildfires

The Academy Awards nominations have been delayed again due to Los Angeles wildfires, now set for January 23. In other news, Taylor Swift may perform in Shanghai, and the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations have been announced. Carrie Underwood is set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The announcement of this year's Oscar nominations has been postponed a second time due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences stated that the new date is set for January 23, after initially being moved from the previous date of January 19.

Shanghai authorities have engaged in initial discussions with Taylor Swift's team regarding a potential performance in the city. The superstar's "Eras" tour, which last year became the first to earn over $1 billion, brought significant economic benefits to its venues worldwide.

Nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards were revealed with "Conclave" taking the lead with 12 nominations. Additionally, Carrie Underwood is scheduled to sing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, expressing her honor in contributing to the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

