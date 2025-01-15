Left Menu

Papal Thriller 'Conclave' Leads BAFTA Nominations with 12 Nods

The film 'Conclave' dominated the BAFTA Film Awards nominations with 12 nods, leading categories such as best film, director, and leading actor. Other notable films included 'Emilia Perez' with 11 nominations and 'Wicked' and 'A Complete Unknown', emphasizing the event's focus on diverse genres and creative storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:56 IST
The papal thriller 'Conclave' emerged as the frontrunner at the BAFTA Film Awards, receiving 12 nominations on Wednesday. The film, which delves into the political intrigue of cardinals electing a new pope, is in the running for best film, with director Edward Berger and actor Ralph Fiennes also vying for top honors.

Isabella Rossellini garnered a best supporting actress nomination for her role as a nun in 'Conclave', adapted from Robert Harris's novel. The film's strong showing echoes Berger's previous success with 'All Quiet on the Western Front', which saw a record-breaking seven wins at the 2023 BAFTA Awards.

Close behind, 'Emilia Perez', a Spanish-language film combining musical, crime, and comedy genres, received 11 nominations. Starring Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon, it has been tipped as a major contender this awards season. This year's nominations reflect a broad spectrum of genres, from musical adaptations like 'Wicked' to biopics such as 'A Complete Unknown'.

