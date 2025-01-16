Chariot Controversy: Model Influencer Sparks Debate at Kumbh Mela
A controversy erupted over anchor Harsha Richhariya's participation in a religious procession at Maha Kumbh. She sat with seers, raising objections from spiritual leaders. Despite wearing saffron robes and receiving spiritual guidance, leaders emphasize her role was not that of an ascetic, sparking extensive discussion.
A debate has ignited around the participation of anchor and influencer Harsha Richhariya in the Chhavani Pravesh procession at the Maha Kumbh, where she joined seers on a chariot.
Swami Anand Swaroop, leader of the Kali Sena, criticized Richhariya's involvement, arguing that the Kumbh Mela should not serve as a platform for publicity.
Despite the furor, ABAP President Mahant Ravindra Puri described her actions as non-criminal, noting she had taken spiritual vows but was not an ascetic.
