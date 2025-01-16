Chariot Controversy: Model Influencer Sparks Debate at Kumbh Mela

A debate has ignited around the participation of anchor and influencer Harsha Richhariya in the Chhavani Pravesh procession at the Maha Kumbh, where she joined seers on a chariot.

Swami Anand Swaroop, leader of the Kali Sena, criticized Richhariya's involvement, arguing that the Kumbh Mela should not serve as a platform for publicity.

Despite the furor, ABAP President Mahant Ravindra Puri described her actions as non-criminal, noting she had taken spiritual vows but was not an ascetic.

