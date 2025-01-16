Intruder Attacks Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan at Mumbai Residence

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was assaulted with a knife by an intruder in his Mumbai home early Thursday, prompting urgent hospitalization for the actor.

The altercation occurred at 2:30 a.m. in the Bandra area, where Khan's family members were present. Authorities confirmed that Khan's injuries required a medical procedure though he is now out of danger.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, as Khan's representatives and family appealed to media for patience and privacy, emphasizing the matter's legal context.

(With inputs from agencies.)