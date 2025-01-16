SGPC Demands Ban on Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has formally requested the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, to impose a ban on the upcoming release of Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency'. The SGPC argues that the film tarnishes the image of Sikhs and misrepresents historical facts.

Kangana Ranaut, an actor and BJP parliament member, plans to release 'Emergency' in cinemas on January 17, 2025. Harjinder Singh Dhami, the SGPC chief, conveyed strong objections to the Punjab government, stressing that the film could spark outrage and anger among the Sikh community if shown in Punjab.

Previously, the SGPC issued legal notices to the film's producers, demanding the removal of objectionable scenes and a written apology. The controversy centers on the perceived character assassination of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a controversial figure in Sikh history. The SGPC continues to express concerns at various levels of government in hopes of halting the film's release.

