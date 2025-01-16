Left Menu

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Recovers After Spine Surgery

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan underwent successful spine surgery after being stabbed by an intruder. Performed at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, the operation removed a knife from his thoracic spine and repaired additional wounds. Khan is out of danger and on the path to full recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:21 IST
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after undergoing surgery to remove a knife from his spine. The 54-year-old was attacked in his home and sustained several injuries but is now stable, according to hospital sources.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the hospital's COO, confirmed that the surgery went well, removing a 2.5-inch piece of metal from Khan's spine. Despite the seriousness of his injuries, including wounds on his left hand and neck, Khan is expected to make a full recovery.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange provided further details, highlighting the surgery's success in addressing the actor's thoracic spine injury and repairing spinal fluid leakage. Doctors are optimistic about Khan's recovery path, with a possible discharge anticipated in the coming days.

