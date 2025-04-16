Elephant Attack Sparks Hartal in Athirappilly

An elephant attack in Athirappilly that left two local tribespeople dead spurred a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Wednesday to protest alleged government inaction.

Organized by local residents and supported by political parties, the peaceful protest involved blocking roads to tourist vehicles, while permitting essential traffic to pass.

The protest concluded earlier than planned to reduce disruption. Authorities maintained a strong police presence to prevent any incidents, as visuals showed protestors managing traffic.

