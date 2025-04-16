Left Menu

Elephant Attack Sparks Hartal in Athirappilly

In response to two tragic deaths from an elephant attack in Athirappilly, locals organized a peaceful dawn-to-dusk hartal to protest perceived government inaction. The protest, supported by all political parties, involved blocking tourist traffic while allowing essential vehicles through. It concluded within a few hours to minimize disruption.

An elephant attack in Athirappilly that left two local tribespeople dead spurred a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Wednesday to protest alleged government inaction.

Organized by local residents and supported by political parties, the peaceful protest involved blocking roads to tourist vehicles, while permitting essential traffic to pass.

The protest concluded earlier than planned to reduce disruption. Authorities maintained a strong police presence to prevent any incidents, as visuals showed protestors managing traffic.

