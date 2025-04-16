Wave of Attacks Hits French Prisons, Sparking Security Concerns
A series of attacks have targeted French prisons and related facilities, including arson and gunfire incidents. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office is investigating the cases, labeled by officials as attempts to intimidate the state. Authorities suspect organized crime in response to anti-drug measures.
French prisons have become the latest flashpoint, with a fresh series of assaults reported overnight, involving arson and attacks on prison-related sites. Cars were set ablaze, including one at Tarascon prison in southern France, according to the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office.
A vehicle was also torched near a prison guard's home in Aix-Luynes, southern France, while a building door in the Seine-et-Marne region was damaged. With nine prison and related sites targeted over two days, the attacks seemed a calculated effort to unsettle state security, said Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin.
Despite these incidents bearing a resemblance to organized crime retaliations against tough anti-drug policies, Darmanin assured the public that the state would not relent. Authorities dismissed any foreign influence, yet remained cautious, citing a surge in drug market violence fueled by cocaine imports from South America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta to SC: Investigation in Ranveer Allahbadia case likely over in 2 weeks.
Mysterious Explosion Sound Rocks Patiala: Investigation Underway
Court Orders Investigation into Kapil Mishra's Role in 2020 Protest Incident
Desecration at Katora Village Temple Sparks Investigation