Maha Kumbh: Global Quest for Spiritual Peace and Salvation

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has become a beacon of hope and salvation for numerous foreigners, as noted by Indian singer Kailash Kher on Thursday. Kher emphasized that despite foreigners achieving wealth and creating sophisticated machinery, they view India as the ultimate destination for spiritual peace.

The global appeal of the festival was recently highlighted by the presence of prominent figures such as Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, further emphasizing the diverse international interest in the religious gathering. Kher, who has contributed musically to the event with pieces like 'Mahakumbh Hai' and 'Mahakumbh Sangam', stressed the event's sacred nature.

The grand festival, considered one of the largest spiritual assemblies worldwide, commenced on January 13 and will run until February 26. With millions, including a foreign contingent, in attendance on the initial days, the Uttar Pradesh government foresees a monumental turnout of 40 to 45 crore attendees for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)