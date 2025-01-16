Bollywood Icon's Brush with Danger: Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Raises Alarm

In a disturbing incident, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra apartment early Thursday, raising serious concerns about Mumbai's security landscape.

Khan, critically injured by an intruder's knife, underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is now reportedly stable, encouraging speculation about the motive behind this alarming breach.

The attack, officially deemed an 'attempted burglary,' has prompted fervent political discourse, questioning Mumbai's safety under the current government and highlighting calls for urgent measures to bolster security.

(With inputs from agencies.)