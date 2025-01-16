Bollywood Icon's Brush with Danger: Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Raises Alarm
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder in his Bandra home, sparking security concerns in Mumbai. Following emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, Khan is stable. The attack, labeled attempted burglary, has led to heightened political scrutiny over the city's safety measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra apartment early Thursday, raising serious concerns about Mumbai's security landscape.
Khan, critically injured by an intruder's knife, underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is now reportedly stable, encouraging speculation about the motive behind this alarming breach.
The attack, officially deemed an 'attempted burglary,' has prompted fervent political discourse, questioning Mumbai's safety under the current government and highlighting calls for urgent measures to bolster security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengaluru's New Year: A Night of Celebration and Security
Pakistan's Strategic Return to the UN Security Council
Mumbai court sentences eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years imprisonment in 2015 drugs seizure case.
Mumbai Real Estate Boom: A Record Year of Property Registrations
Mumbai Crackdown: New Year Traffic Violations Surge