Intruder Attack: Saif Ali Khan's Close Call

Police are investigating an attack on actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Bandra apartment. CCTV footage shows the suspect escaping. The actor suffered a knife injury and was hospitalized. The crime branch is involved in the probe, and a First Information Report has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:32 IST
  • India

Authorities are intensively scrutinizing CCTV footage that captured an intruder exiting through the stairwell of actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence following an alleged knife attack, police officials disclosed.

At approximately 2:33 a.m. on Thursday, surveillance cameras recorded the suspect, a youthful male dressed in a brown collared shirt and red scarf or 'gamcha', making his escape from the sixth floor of the building. Saif Ali Khan resides on the twelfth floor.

The incident, which took place around 2:30 a.m., led to Khan sustaining severe injuries after being attacked by the intruder, who had surreptitiously entered his apartment. A knife piece was embedded in Khan's spine, necessitating surgery. The criminal investigation involves both local police and the crime branch. Officials stated that an FIR has been lodged, citing various charges including robbery and trespassing, following a complaint from Khan's domestic help, who also endured a minor injury.

