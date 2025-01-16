Left Menu

Wisdom of a Century: Swami Sivananda's Legacy at Kumbh Mela

Swami Sivananda Baba, a 125-year-old Padma Shri recipient, has been attending the Kumbh Mela for a century. Born to a beggar's family and raised by a saint, Baba has a unique lifestyle focused on yoga and meditation. His disciples highlight his spiritual prowess and advocate healthy living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Sivananda Baba, aged 125, has been a regular presence at every Kumbh Mela event for the past century, said his disciple Sanjay Sarvajana. Baba, honored with the Padma Shri by then-president Ram Nath Kovind in March 2022, continues to inspire with his remarkable journey.

Currently residing in Varanasi, Baba adheres to a distinctive lifestyle driven by discipline. From a humble beginning in a beggar's family, he has embraced a life of spiritual dedication including yoga and meditation, setting an example for many with his health regimen.

Fellow devotees like Hiraman Biswas express admiration for his life. Biswas recounts witnessing Baba's unwavering fitness and profound spiritual moments, urging followers to embrace a lifestyle of simplicity and routine as advised by Baba.

