Rising Tensions: India-Pakistan Clash Over LoC Ceasefire Violations

India issued a stern warning to Pakistan following unprovoked firings along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, heightening tensions between the two nations. The military directors spoke on their hotline after the violent Pahalgam terror attack left 26 casualties in its wake.

According to sources, the Pakistani military violated the ceasefire agreement by initiating firings since Friday night. In a weekly conversation, Indian military leaders addressed these breaches, emphasizing adherence to the 2003 ceasefire understanding which had largely held until recent developments.

The escalation comes after India announced various measures against Pakistan post the Pahalgam attack. Both countries have taken reciprocal steps, including Pakistan's closure of airspace and India's suspension of diplomatic ties and the Indus Waters Treaty, amplifying cross-border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)