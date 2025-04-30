Left Menu

Rising Tensions: India-Pakistan Clash Over LoC Ceasefire Violations

India warns Pakistan against unprovoked firings along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The conversation between military directors comes amid escalating tensions due to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 deaths. India considers measures in response while Pakistan is on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India issued a stern warning to Pakistan following unprovoked firings along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, heightening tensions between the two nations. The military directors spoke on their hotline after the violent Pahalgam terror attack left 26 casualties in its wake.

According to sources, the Pakistani military violated the ceasefire agreement by initiating firings since Friday night. In a weekly conversation, Indian military leaders addressed these breaches, emphasizing adherence to the 2003 ceasefire understanding which had largely held until recent developments.

The escalation comes after India announced various measures against Pakistan post the Pahalgam attack. Both countries have taken reciprocal steps, including Pakistan's closure of airspace and India's suspension of diplomatic ties and the Indus Waters Treaty, amplifying cross-border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

