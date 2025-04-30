Trump's Defiance: Deportation Dilemma Exposes Legal and Constitutional Tensions

Amid the ongoing immigration debates, President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by declining to assist Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an El Salvadoran mistakenly deported from the U.S., despite a court order for his return. Trump, aligning with his administration's stance, stated that only El Salvador could facilitate Garcia's return.

Concerns are mounting as legal experts and Democrats question the administration's defiance of the court order, which could undermine due process rights. While the U.S. Supreme Court called for action, Trump's lawyers argue that Washington is not obligated to intervene, as Garcia is in a Salvadoran prison.

The White House has yet to provide evidence substantiating its claim that Garcia is affiliated with MS-13—assertions his legal team denies. Critics, including Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, highlight that El Salvador's officials have acknowledged a lack of legal basis for holding Garcia, intensifying the pressure on the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)