Left Menu

Fact Check: Viral Video Misidentifies Tourist as Bill Gates in India

A viral video inaccurately claimed to show Bill Gates visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Maha Kumbh Mela in India. PTI Fact Check revealed the person in the video was a foreign tourist, not Gates. Despite a Gates' blog post about visiting India, the video claim was debunked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:42 IST
Fact Check: Viral Video Misidentifies Tourist as Bill Gates in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video circulating online purportedly showed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in India. However, PTI Fact Check debunked this claim, establishing the video as featuring a foreign tourist rather than Gates.

The footage gained significant traction after an X user posted it, misleading thousands into believing Gates was at the religious sites. However, PTI's thorough investigation, including inquiries with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, confirmed the video's claims were false.

Despite Gates' recent blog about finding inspiration in India, he has not visited the country as the video suggested. The media is advised to use PTI resources to verify similar claims and avoid spreading misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025