Fact Check: Viral Video Misidentifies Tourist as Bill Gates in India

A video circulating online purportedly showed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in India. However, PTI Fact Check debunked this claim, establishing the video as featuring a foreign tourist rather than Gates.

The footage gained significant traction after an X user posted it, misleading thousands into believing Gates was at the religious sites. However, PTI's thorough investigation, including inquiries with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, confirmed the video's claims were false.

Despite Gates' recent blog about finding inspiration in India, he has not visited the country as the video suggested. The media is advised to use PTI resources to verify similar claims and avoid spreading misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)