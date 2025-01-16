Left Menu

Devotional Surge: Pilgrimage Popularity Soars Across Uttar Pradesh

After the Maha Kumbh, devotees have flocked to sacred sites like Ayodhya and Varanasi. Millions have visited these areas, boosting local employment. The district administration is ensuring arrangements, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath oversees effective management of key routes for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:05 IST
Devotional Surge: Pilgrimage Popularity Soars Across Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

After attending the massive Maha Kumbh festival, a wave of devotees from around the world is descending on other sacred sites in Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Mirzapur, according to local officials.

In just the last three days, approximately 10 lakh have visited Ayodhya, 7.41 lakh have paid respects at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple, and five lakh have journeyed to Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur. Another one lakh has visited Naimisharanya Dham in Sitapur.

Since over seven crore devotees have bathed and prayed at the Maha Kumbh, significant numbers continue to visit Shringverpur near Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Kashi, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Naimisharanya, and Ayodhya. This influx is significantly boosting local employment opportunities in these regions. Ayodhya, known as Ramnagari, is witnessing an overwhelming influx, with crowds gathering for the darshan of Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025