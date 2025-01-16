Devotional Surge: Pilgrimage Popularity Soars Across Uttar Pradesh

After attending the massive Maha Kumbh festival, a wave of devotees from around the world is descending on other sacred sites in Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Mirzapur, according to local officials.

In just the last three days, approximately 10 lakh have visited Ayodhya, 7.41 lakh have paid respects at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple, and five lakh have journeyed to Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur. Another one lakh has visited Naimisharanya Dham in Sitapur.

Since over seven crore devotees have bathed and prayed at the Maha Kumbh, significant numbers continue to visit Shringverpur near Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Kashi, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Naimisharanya, and Ayodhya. This influx is significantly boosting local employment opportunities in these regions. Ayodhya, known as Ramnagari, is witnessing an overwhelming influx, with crowds gathering for the darshan of Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)