Constitution Gallery Inaugurated at Maha Kumbh: A New Educational Odyssey

The Constitution Gallery at Triveni Marg was inaugurated during the Maha Kumbh by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, drawing attention to its educational mission.

The inauguration included a library tour and an inspiring performance by the Indian Army Band, while Justice JJ Munir highlighted the Constitution's governing role.

Minister Khanna underscored the exhibition's role in educating the public on constitutional history, emphasizing its adaptability and past amendments' impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)