Constitution Gallery Inaugurated at Maha Kumbh: A New Educational Odyssey
The Constitution Gallery inaugurated at Triveni Marg during Maha Kumbh aims to educate visitors about the Indian Constitution. The event featured tours, a library, and an Indian Army Band performance. Justice JJ Munir and Minister Suresh Khanna emphasized the gallery's significance in enlightening the younger generation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:35 IST
The Constitution Gallery at Triveni Marg was inaugurated during the Maha Kumbh by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, drawing attention to its educational mission.
The inauguration included a library tour and an inspiring performance by the Indian Army Band, while Justice JJ Munir highlighted the Constitution's governing role.
Minister Khanna underscored the exhibition's role in educating the public on constitutional history, emphasizing its adaptability and past amendments' impact.
