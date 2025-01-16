Left Menu

Constitution Gallery Inaugurated at Maha Kumbh: A New Educational Odyssey

The Constitution Gallery inaugurated at Triveni Marg during Maha Kumbh aims to educate visitors about the Indian Constitution. The event featured tours, a library, and an Indian Army Band performance. Justice JJ Munir and Minister Suresh Khanna emphasized the gallery's significance in enlightening the younger generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:35 IST
Constitution Gallery Inaugurated at Maha Kumbh: A New Educational Odyssey
  • Country:
  • India

The Constitution Gallery at Triveni Marg was inaugurated during the Maha Kumbh by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, drawing attention to its educational mission.

The inauguration included a library tour and an inspiring performance by the Indian Army Band, while Justice JJ Munir highlighted the Constitution's governing role.

Minister Khanna underscored the exhibition's role in educating the public on constitutional history, emphasizing its adaptability and past amendments' impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025