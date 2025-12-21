Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Amendments to MGNREGA: Congress vs. BJP

Congress leader Kumari Selja accuses the Modi government of undermining MGNREGA, alleging it impacts rural poor livelihoods. The new VB-G RAM G Bill replaces MGNREGA, stirring opposition protests. Selja claims the BJP is erasing Gandhi's legacy and misusing agencies in the National Herald case.

Controversy Erupts Over Amendments to MGNREGA: Congress vs. BJP
Congress leader Kumari Selja has launched a fierce criticism against the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of diluting the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). She claims that recent amendments to the scheme threaten the livelihoods of the rural poor.

The controversial Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, known as the VB-G RAM G Bill, has replaced MGNREGA, despite strong opposition and protests over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name. Selja argues that this move imposes financial pressure on states and strips rural populations of their right to work.

In the wake of these developments, Selja criticized the BJP-led government for what she sees as an attempt to erase Gandhi's legacy and weaken rural employment guarantees. She also accused the BJP of political vendettas, citing the National Herald case as an example of the misuse of central agencies against Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

