D Gukesh: Chess Champion with Olympic Dreams

Newly-crowned world chess champion, D Gukesh, views a potential Olympic slot for chess as a game-changer that could elevate the sport globally and in India. After his recent triumph over China's Ding Liren in Singapore, the 18-year-old anticipates his next challenge in the Netherlands.

During a felicitation by the All India Chess Federation (AICF), Gukesh expressed eagerness for India to host the 2036 Olympics, hoping that chess will be included. The AICF announced a Rs one crore award for Gukesh, recognising his youthful achievements alongside his committed team.

Amid ongoing celebrations and preparations for upcoming tournaments, Gukesh enjoys attention that enhances chess's profile. His imminent receipt of the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award underscores his rising status amidst Indian sports greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)