Left Menu

D Gukesh: Chess Champion with Olympic Dreams

Newly-crowned chess world champion D Gukesh envisions a future where chess is part of the Olympics. Following his recent victory and forthcoming tournaments, he highlights the growing popularity of chess in India. With felicitation from the AICF, Gukesh is eager for his next challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:48 IST
D Gukesh: Chess Champion with Olympic Dreams
D Gukesh
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-crowned world chess champion, D Gukesh, views a potential Olympic slot for chess as a game-changer that could elevate the sport globally and in India. After his recent triumph over China's Ding Liren in Singapore, the 18-year-old anticipates his next challenge in the Netherlands.

During a felicitation by the All India Chess Federation (AICF), Gukesh expressed eagerness for India to host the 2036 Olympics, hoping that chess will be included. The AICF announced a Rs one crore award for Gukesh, recognising his youthful achievements alongside his committed team.

Amid ongoing celebrations and preparations for upcoming tournaments, Gukesh enjoys attention that enhances chess's profile. His imminent receipt of the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award underscores his rising status amidst Indian sports greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025