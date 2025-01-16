Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Harrowing Attack in Mumbai Apartment

In a shocking incident early Thursday, renowned Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was brutally stabbed by an intruder in his Bandra apartment. The attack left Khan with six stab wounds, including severe injuries to his neck and spine, necessitating immediate medical attention.

The assailant, who remains at large, reportedly demanded Rs 1 crore from the household staff before launching the attack. Khan was swiftly taken to Lilavati Hospital, where surgeons removed the blade fragment lodged in his spine. He is currently recovering from the emergency surgeries performed.

This alarming break-in raises critical questions about security measures for celebrities in Mumbai, a city home to India's film stars and industry giants. Political leaders have expressed concerns regarding safety, urging better law enforcement in the financial hub.

