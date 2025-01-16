Scaling Up Atal Bhujal Yojana: A Call for Enhanced Groundwater Management

The Centre has pressed states participating in the Atal Bhujal Yojana to broaden their initiatives, encouraging activities in all Gram Panchayats, to evaluate outcomes against non-Atal Jal areas. This move aims to measure the scheme's effectiveness comprehensively.

During the seventh National Level Steering Committee meeting, Debashree Mukherjee, overseeing the Department of Water Resources, led discussions on promoting sustainable groundwater management through community participation, marking the fifth year of the initiative's implementation.

Subodh Yadav highlighted the project's critical phase where showcasing tangible on-ground impacts is vital. Participants, including World Bank officials, presented analyses underscoring the need for innovative technology integration and the strategic expansion of groundwater management initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)