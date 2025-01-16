Scaling Up Atal Bhujal Yojana: A Call for Enhanced Groundwater Management
The Centre has encouraged states involved in the Atal Bhujal Yojana to expand activities across all Gram Panchayats and compare results with non-participating areas to assess the scheme's effectiveness. The meeting stressed the importance of community participation in sustainable groundwater management and emphasized innovative approaches for improvement.
The Centre has pressed states participating in the Atal Bhujal Yojana to broaden their initiatives, encouraging activities in all Gram Panchayats, to evaluate outcomes against non-Atal Jal areas. This move aims to measure the scheme's effectiveness comprehensively.
During the seventh National Level Steering Committee meeting, Debashree Mukherjee, overseeing the Department of Water Resources, led discussions on promoting sustainable groundwater management through community participation, marking the fifth year of the initiative's implementation.
Subodh Yadav highlighted the project's critical phase where showcasing tangible on-ground impacts is vital. Participants, including World Bank officials, presented analyses underscoring the need for innovative technology integration and the strategic expansion of groundwater management initiatives.
