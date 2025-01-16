Left Menu

Sivagiri Mutt Leads March Against Temple Dress Code

Monks from the Sivagiri Mutt are set to organize a march to the Travancore Devaswom Board to protest against longstanding temple dress codes requiring male devotees to remove upper attire. This follows calls from Swami Satchidananda to abolish such practices, which have drawn mixed reactions from the Kerala government and religious organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:26 IST
Sivagiri Mutt Leads March Against Temple Dress Code
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Monks of the Sivagiri Mutt are taking action, organizing a march to the Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters on Friday morning. Their protest targets longstanding temple customs, specifically the requirement for male devotees to remove their upper attire when entering temples.

According to a statement by the Sivagiri Mutt, the march will begin near the Museum at the statue of Sree Narayana Guru on January 17. This movement is the realization of a plea by Swami Satchidananda, the head of Sivagiri Mutt, who condemned the practice as a 'social evil' and called for its abolition weeks ago.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed support, suggesting the reform marks significant progress. However, not all agree; NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair criticized governmental interference, while Vellappally Nateshan of SNDP Yogam emphasized preserving Hindu unity despite varying practices among temples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025