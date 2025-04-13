Honoring the Legacy of BR Ambedkar: A Beacon of Social Reform

In a heartfelt message on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to BR Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on the eve of his birth anniversary. She highlighted Ambedkar's immense contributions across various fields, noting that they continue to inspire future generations in nation-building efforts.

President Murmu commended Ambedkar for creating a unique identity and achieving global respect despite significant obstacles. She emphasized his belief in education as a powerful instrument for social change and upliftment of disadvantaged communities.

Reflecting on his legacy as an economist, educationist, jurist, and social reformer, the President urged citizens to embrace Ambedkar's ideals, advocating for an egalitarian society as he did during his lifetime, particularly championing the cause of women and marginalized groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)