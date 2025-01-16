Rouble Nagi: Art and Advocacy in Action

Rouble Nagi, an accomplished artist hailing from Jammu, has been nominated to the esteemed panel of community leaders for the National Commission for Minorities. This recognition at the national level highlights her significant contributions to the community.

Nagi, who wears multiple hats as an artist, author, and social worker, is widely recognized for her efforts in women empowerment, particularly in rural areas of Kashmir. Through her art foundation, she has been instrumental in launching skill development projects aimed at fostering village entrepreneurship.

A program she initiated, titled 'Missal Kashmir', introduces art into Madrassas, encouraging children to channel their creative energies and inspiring women towards self-employment. Her nomination is a testament to her impactful work in the social sphere.

