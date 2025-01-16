Left Menu

Rouble Nagi: Art and Advocacy in Action

Rouble Nagi, an artist from Jammu, has been nominated to the National Commission for Minorities panel. Known for her art foundation, she empowers women in rural Kashmir through skill development and entrepreneurship. Her 'Missal Kashmir' project encourages creativity in Madrassas, promoting self-employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rouble Nagi, an accomplished artist hailing from Jammu, has been nominated to the esteemed panel of community leaders for the National Commission for Minorities. This recognition at the national level highlights her significant contributions to the community.

Nagi, who wears multiple hats as an artist, author, and social worker, is widely recognized for her efforts in women empowerment, particularly in rural areas of Kashmir. Through her art foundation, she has been instrumental in launching skill development projects aimed at fostering village entrepreneurship.

A program she initiated, titled 'Missal Kashmir', introduces art into Madrassas, encouraging children to channel their creative energies and inspiring women towards self-employment. Her nomination is a testament to her impactful work in the social sphere.

