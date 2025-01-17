High-Profile Attack: Saif Ali Khan's Night of Terror

In a shocking turn of events, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment. Despite the harrowing attack, Khan is stable after undergoing emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The incident transpired as part of an attempted burglary.

According to police, the attacker entered Saif's apartment undetected and demanded money. Khan's family, along with their house staff, was present during the night of terror. The intruder managed to stab Khan along with a domestic help before fleeing.

The police have launched a manhunt, deploying 20 teams to apprehend the suspect caught on building CCTV. They are utilizing technical data and informants to track him down. The attacker remains at large, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)