Left Menu

High-Profile Attack: Saif Ali Khan's Night of Terror

Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Mumbai apartment during an attempted burglary, but he is now stable after surgery. The police are investigating and pursuing the suspect, who was caught on CCTV fleeing the scene. Khan's family was present during the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:57 IST
High-Profile Attack: Saif Ali Khan's Night of Terror
Attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment. Despite the harrowing attack, Khan is stable after undergoing emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The incident transpired as part of an attempted burglary.

According to police, the attacker entered Saif's apartment undetected and demanded money. Khan's family, along with their house staff, was present during the night of terror. The intruder managed to stab Khan along with a domestic help before fleeing.

The police have launched a manhunt, deploying 20 teams to apprehend the suspect caught on building CCTV. They are utilizing technical data and informants to track him down. The attacker remains at large, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025