Intruder's Attack Leaves Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized, Soha Ali Khan Visits Shortly After

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following a shocking attack at his residence. His sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, visited him at Lilavati Hospital. The attacker allegedly demanded a huge sum from the family, leaving Saif with stab wounds. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:47 IST
Actress Soha Ali Khan entering Lilavati Hospital (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan was seen arriving at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to visit her brother Saif Ali Khan, who underwent surgery after a violent attack at his Bandra residence early Thursday morning.

Soha was accompanied by her mother, Sharmila Tagore, as they checked on Saif's condition, following reports of a confrontation with an intruder at his 11th-floor flat. According to the police, the intruder demanded one crore rupees from the actor's family and used a hexa blade during the assault, resulting in serious injuries for Saif.

The incident has prompted Mumbai police to file an FIR and examine statements from Saif's maid, who was also injured. Doctors performed surgery to remove a knife lodged in Saif's spine and repair damaged spinal fluid. As per hospital sources, a decision on his transfer from the ICU is expected soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

