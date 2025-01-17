Intruder's Attack Leaves Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized, Soha Ali Khan Visits Shortly After

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan was seen arriving at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to visit her brother Saif Ali Khan, who underwent surgery after a violent attack at his Bandra residence early Thursday morning.

Soha was accompanied by her mother, Sharmila Tagore, as they checked on Saif's condition, following reports of a confrontation with an intruder at his 11th-floor flat. According to the police, the intruder demanded one crore rupees from the actor's family and used a hexa blade during the assault, resulting in serious injuries for Saif.

The incident has prompted Mumbai police to file an FIR and examine statements from Saif's maid, who was also injured. Doctors performed surgery to remove a knife lodged in Saif's spine and repair damaged spinal fluid. As per hospital sources, a decision on his transfer from the ICU is expected soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)