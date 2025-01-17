Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Faces Backlash Over 'Emergency' Film in Punjab

Updated: 17-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:36 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Kangana Ranaut's latest film, 'Emergency', has sparked significant controversy in Punjab, where the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded a ban on the screening, claiming it misrepresents the Sikh community. As a result, several cinemas in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, and Bathinda have refrained from showing the film, citing protests and public unrest.

The tension escalated after SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami communicated with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging a halt on the film's release. Supporting this call, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira criticized Ranaut for her views on farmers and Sikhs, highlighting the community's contribution to the country.

Despite these challenges, the film, which focuses on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure during the Emergency from 1975 to 1977, has been released nationwide. Ranaut, who personally responded to the accusations, condemned the situation as an attack on art and her reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

