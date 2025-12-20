Left Menu

Political Clash: Modi's Bengal Rally Upended by Fog and Controversy

PM Narendra Modi missed a West Bengal rally due to fog, sparking comments from Trinamool Congress's Saugata Roy, who controversially claimed that divine intervention was at play. Modi countered by criticizing Bengal's governance and likening it to Bihar's past 'jungle raj.' The political tension mounts as 2026 polls near.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:19 IST
TMC leader Saugata Roy (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to attend a scheduled rally in West Bengal over the weekend due to dense fog, a development that prompted sharp remarks from Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy. Roy suggested that divine forces were at play, preventing Modi from setting foot in the state.

Roy further claimed that Modi's visit would have negligible impact, criticizing the Prime Minister's 'jungle raj' comment by affirming that West Bengal's law and order is superior to BJP-governed states. He argued that issues of infiltration fall under the ruling party's responsibility, as the Border Security Force handles border security.

Meanwhile, Modi addressed a public gathering remotely, maintaining his critique of West Bengal's governance and drawing parallels with Bihar. He underscored Bihar's development under NDA and rallied support for a similar transformation in Bengal, as the state gears up for elections in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

