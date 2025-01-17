Protests Halt Screening of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' in Punjab

Kangana Ranaut's new film 'Emergency' was notably absent from screens across Punjab on its release day due to protests from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other Sikh organizations. The groups demonstrated outside cinemas, decrying the film for allegedly misrepresenting the Sikh community.

The political drama, which covers the 21-month state of Emergency in India from 1975 to 1977, directed, written, and produced by Ranaut, stirred controversy for its portrayal of Sikh characters. Ranaut, also a BJP Member of Parliament, accused the protesters of harassment and claimed the film faced unwarranted obstruction.

Despite attempts to stop the film's release, it proceeded nationwide, though many cinemas in Punjab, including in cities like Ludhiana and Amritsar, opted out of screenings. The SGPC maintains that the movie is damaging to community peace, aligning their protests with a wider movement to prevent its showing in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)