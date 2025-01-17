Hollywood Showdown: Baldoni vs. Lively and Reynolds

Justin Baldoni, actor and director, has initiated legal proceedings against his co-star Blake Lively and her husband, renowned actor Ryan Reynolds, alleging defamation and extortion. The case, filed in a New York federal court, is the latest development in an intense legal dispute over the film 'It Ends With Us.'

Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios are seeking at least USD 400 million in damages for what they describe as a hijacking of the production. The lawsuit accuses Lively and Reynolds of manipulating media narratives to falsely accuse Baldoni of harassment, significantly affecting his career and future earnings.

The lawsuit marks another chapter in the ongoing Hollywood turmoil, with powerful stars at the center of a narrative involving allegations of sexual misconduct and industry manipulation, prompting larger conversations about gender dynamics and treatment in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)