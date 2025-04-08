From Adolescence to Hollywood: The Buzz in Entertainment Today

The TV drama 'Adolescence' has captivated audiences around the world with its unflinching portrayal of teenage violence, particularly addressing the issue of online misogyny. Released on Netflix, the four-part British series has already garnered 96 million viewers, bringing attention to often-concealed societal issues.

At the Olivier Awards in London, 'Giant,' featuring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, and a reimagined musical version of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' emerged as major winners. Each received three awards at the prestigious ceremony held at the Royal Albert Hall, where diverse talent received recognition across multiple stage productions.

In California, industry professionals are advocating for increased tax incentives to reinvigorate film and TV production in Hollywood. A rally of crew members and actors highlighted the need for legislative support to counteract the exodus of projects to other states. Meanwhile, Elisabeth Moss shared her reluctance to bid farewell to 'The Handmaid's Tale,' despite the series nearing its end.

