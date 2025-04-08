Left Menu

Billie Jean King Shines on Hollywood Walk with Historic Star

Billie Jean King, celebrated for her contributions to sports and advocacy, becomes the first woman to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the sports entertainment category. The ceremony, attended by notable figures like Magic Johnson and Jamie Lee Curtis, highlights King's lifelong commitment to equality and change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:26 IST
Billie Jean King
  • Country:
  • United States

Billie Jean King has made history by becoming the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame's new sports entertainment category. Accompanied by Magic Johnson and Jamie Lee Curtis, King, an acclaimed tennis player and advocate, expressed her hope of not being the last woman honored in this way.

King's star, located near Hollywood and Vine, attracted a crowd, including her wife Ilana Kloss, fans, and photographers. Magic Johnson praised King for using her platform for positive change, referencing their shared passion and determination, alongside their ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Esteemed guests, including sports legends and celebrities, reflected on King's powerful influence across multiple arenas. Her contributions were celebrated as an inspiration for continuous advocacy in sports and beyond, marking another milestone in King's illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

