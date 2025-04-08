Billie Jean King Shines on Hollywood Walk with Historic Star
Billie Jean King, celebrated for her contributions to sports and advocacy, becomes the first woman to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the sports entertainment category. The ceremony, attended by notable figures like Magic Johnson and Jamie Lee Curtis, highlights King's lifelong commitment to equality and change.
- Country:
- United States
Billie Jean King has made history by becoming the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame's new sports entertainment category. Accompanied by Magic Johnson and Jamie Lee Curtis, King, an acclaimed tennis player and advocate, expressed her hope of not being the last woman honored in this way.
King's star, located near Hollywood and Vine, attracted a crowd, including her wife Ilana Kloss, fans, and photographers. Magic Johnson praised King for using her platform for positive change, referencing their shared passion and determination, alongside their ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Esteemed guests, including sports legends and celebrities, reflected on King's powerful influence across multiple arenas. Her contributions were celebrated as an inspiration for continuous advocacy in sports and beyond, marking another milestone in King's illustrious career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parvati Jangid Suthar Honored with Balochi Dastar for Advocacy in Balochistan
Thrilling Triumphs: Youth Table Tennis Stars Shine at Dream Sports Championship
New Policy Rattles Advocacy Groups: ORR's Information-Sharing Shift Sparks Criticism
Pune Hosts Billie Jean King Cup: A Historic Tennis Milestone
Alizé Cornet's Surprising Comeback: The Return of a Tennis Icon