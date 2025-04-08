Delhi LG defamation case: Court reduces fine amount imposed on Medha Patkar to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi LG defamation case: Court reduces fine amount imposed on Medha Patkar to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- LG
- defamation
- case
- court
- fine
- Medha Patkar
- reduction
- penalty
- activist
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Courts Global Investment Amid Tensions at Beijing Summit
Constitutional Court Reinstates Prime Minister amid Political Turmoil
China Courted International Investment amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Constitutional Court Ruling: Han Duck-soo's Return to Power
Constitutional Court Reinstates South Korean Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil