Left Menu

Dramatic Chase: Actor Saif Ali Khan's Intruder Scene Unfolds

A video shows the suspect involved in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, who suffered knife wounds in his Mumbai apartment. The intruder, captured on CCTV, has yet to be arrested despite extensive police efforts. The actor is recovering from emergency surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:03 IST
Dramatic Chase: Actor Saif Ali Khan's Intruder Scene Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newly emerged video shows the suspect linked to the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan navigating his residence's stairs with a concealed face and a bag. This development comes as Khan, 54, suffered significant injuries following an early morning stabbing in his Bandra flat.

CCTV footage captured the intruder's movements around 1.37 am, entering the actor's 12th-floor apartment. Khan, who sustained multiple injuries including severe neck wounds, underwent emergency treatment at Lilavati Hospital.

Despite detaining a man resembling the suspect, the police are yet to make an arrest. Twenty teams have been deployed to catch the intruder, aged between 35 and 40, noted for his masked escape captured at 2.30 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025