Dramatic Chase: Actor Saif Ali Khan's Intruder Scene Unfolds
A video shows the suspect involved in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, who suffered knife wounds in his Mumbai apartment. The intruder, captured on CCTV, has yet to be arrested despite extensive police efforts. The actor is recovering from emergency surgery.
- Country:
- India
A newly emerged video shows the suspect linked to the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan navigating his residence's stairs with a concealed face and a bag. This development comes as Khan, 54, suffered significant injuries following an early morning stabbing in his Bandra flat.
CCTV footage captured the intruder's movements around 1.37 am, entering the actor's 12th-floor apartment. Khan, who sustained multiple injuries including severe neck wounds, underwent emergency treatment at Lilavati Hospital.
Despite detaining a man resembling the suspect, the police are yet to make an arrest. Twenty teams have been deployed to catch the intruder, aged between 35 and 40, noted for his masked escape captured at 2.30 am.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengal's Feline Intruder: A Call for Cooperative Conservation
Only CCTV footage inside, outside polling booths being excluded from list of documents being shared; this is to protect privacy of voters: EC.
Tragic Incident of Assault in Telangana Unearthed by CCTV
Intruder Stabs Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan: A Shock to Celebrity Security in Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan Survives Intruder Attack: A Close Brush with Danger