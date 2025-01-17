Dramatic Chase: Actor Saif Ali Khan's Intruder Scene Unfolds

A newly emerged video shows the suspect linked to the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan navigating his residence's stairs with a concealed face and a bag. This development comes as Khan, 54, suffered significant injuries following an early morning stabbing in his Bandra flat.

CCTV footage captured the intruder's movements around 1.37 am, entering the actor's 12th-floor apartment. Khan, who sustained multiple injuries including severe neck wounds, underwent emergency treatment at Lilavati Hospital.

Despite detaining a man resembling the suspect, the police are yet to make an arrest. Twenty teams have been deployed to catch the intruder, aged between 35 and 40, noted for his masked escape captured at 2.30 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)