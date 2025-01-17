Chandigarh University Makes History with MAKA Trophy Triumph

In a significant milestone, Chandigarh University has etched its name in history by becoming the first private university to win the prestigious MAKA Trophy. The award was presented by President Draupadi Murmu during the National Sports Award ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The university's impressive showing at the Khelo India University Games 2024 cemented this achievement. Winning a total of 71 medals, including 32 gold, 18 silver, and 21 bronze medals, the university topped the sports chart. Additionally, Chandigarh University had the highest representation with 22 athletes in the Indian contingent at the 19th Asian Games, further earning 10 more medals.

Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu lauded the athletes for their accomplishments, reiterating Chandigarh University's dedication to nurturing the future of Indian sports through scholarships and state-of-the-art facilities, aiming to make India a dominant force in global sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)