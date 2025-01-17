Bollywood Star's Unplanned Auto Rickshaw Ride to Hospital
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was taken to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw by driver Bhajan Singh Rana, unaware of the actor's identity. Khan, injured and bloodied, requested a stretcher upon arrival. Accompanied by his sons, the actor's unexpected ride made headlines.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan found himself in an auto rickshaw, driven by Bhajan Singh Rana, during the early hours of Thursday. The driver, initially unaware of his famed passenger's identity, transported him to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.
Rana told reporters on Friday that it was only upon arriving at the hospital's gate that Khan revealed his identity, requesting a stretcher for his apparent injuries. Relating his account, Rana explained how Khan, clad in a bloodied kurta, was accompanied by his son as they hurried to the hospital.
The journey, originally destined for Holy Family Hospital, was abruptly redirected by Khan. Despite the tense situation, the auto driver refused to take any fare, citing the urgency of the situation that unfolded at around 3 am.
(With inputs from agencies.)
