Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Intruder at Large in Bandra

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked in his Bandra apartment by an intruder, who remains at large despite being caught on CCTV footage. The incident, occurring in the early hours of Thursday, left the actor with multiple wounds requiring immediate surgical intervention at Lilavati Hospital.

A carpenter, Waris Ali Salmani, has been questioned in connection to the attack, but police have yet to make an arrest. Investigations continue as Maharashtra authorities rule out any underworld involvement, stating robbery was the motive behind the vicious act.

Meanwhile, Khan, recovering well, has been moved from intensive care to a special room. The actor's swift decision to seek medical aid, accompanied by his young son and facilitated by an autorickshaw driver, is widely credited for mitigating further complications. The public is advised to remain vigilant as police expedite their efforts to apprehend the suspect.

