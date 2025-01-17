Joel McHale Joins 'Scream 7' Cast as Franchise Expands

Actor and comedian Joel McHale has been cast in the renowned 'Scream' franchise, assuming the role of Mark Evans, the husband of Sidney Prescott, originally played by Neve Campbell.

Joining an ensemble that boasts of Courteney Cox reprising her role as Gale Weathers, and Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, McHale will act alongside newcomers such as Isabel May, who plays Sidney's daughter, as well as Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Anna Camp, as confirmed by Deadline. The latest installment, helmed by Spyglass and Paramount Pictures, has kept further character and plot details tightly under wraps.

'Scream 7' is set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026. The franchise, originally penned by Kevin Williamson, debuted in 1996 under the direction of Wes Craven, who lent his unique directorial style to three sequels. Despite significant cast changes following the departures of Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and director Christopher Landon, the series continues to capture audiences. The 2022 reboot, led by Radio Silence, breathed new life into the saga, which saw the return of franchise staples alongside fresh faces.

The latest venture follows the historic success of 'Scream 6', which became the highest-grossing film in the series in 2023. This long-standing legacy is further enriched with producers James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment leading the charge. Joel McHale, currently augmenting his diverse portfolio with roles in Fox's hit comedy 'Animal Control' and FX's 'The Bear', commits to challenging new territory in 'Scream 7', reports Deadline. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)