Britain's Last Stand: Saving the Steel Blast Furnaces
Britain plans to keep its last steel blast furnaces operational after securing crucial fuel deliveries. The government intervened, taking control from Chinese owners to prevent closures that would force reliance on imports for key industries. Legal disputes were resolved to ensure ongoing domestic steel production.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government has taken decisive action to keep the country's last remaining steel blast furnaces running. In a bid to save domestic virgin steel production, authorities secured a vital fuel delivery, preventing an imminent shutdown.
As of Tuesday, Britain received a shipment of coking coal and iron ore, crucial for maintaining operations, following the passage of emergency legislation empowering the government to seize control of the furnace site in northeastern England from its Chinese owners, Jingye Group. Each day the furnaces remain idle costs the economy a staggering 700,000 pounds ($922,950.00).
Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds, underscoring the strategic importance of domestic steel, emphasized reliance on local production as geopolitical tensions rise and trade wars loomed. Additional shipments from Australia are also en route, ensuring the continuity of the nation's vital rail, construction, and automotive industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- steel
- furnaces
- government
- emergency
- fuel
- production
- import
- economy
- trade
ALSO READ
Provocations being made to fuel riots in Bengal, don't fall into these traps: CM Mamata Banerjee at Eid prayers in Kolkata.
Replus Expands: Revolutionizing India's Battery Production
Dalmia Bharat Boosts Cement Production Capacity in Eastern India
India Set to Soar in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
Haldiram's Bold Expansion: New Investors Fuel Global Aspirations