Breakthrough in Saif Ali Khan Attack Investigation

In a significant development in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed on Friday that the police have gathered substantial evidence. The Bollywood star was critically injured when an assailant stabbed him repeatedly at his Bandra home early Thursday.

Fadnavis, who oversees the home department, spoke to the media regarding the ongoing investigation. The chief minister expressed confidence in the police's progress, noting that they had acquired several important clues in their pursuit of the attacker.

'The investigation is underway, and I believe that the police will soon identify and apprehend the culprit,' Fadnavis assured the public during the press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)