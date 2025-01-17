Left Menu

Breakthrough in Saif Ali Khan Attack Investigation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the police have gathered significant clues in the investigation of the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The attack occurred at Khan's Mumbai residence, and authorities are confident of apprehending the suspect shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:29 IST
Breakthrough in Saif Ali Khan Attack Investigation
Saif Ali Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed on Friday that the police have gathered substantial evidence. The Bollywood star was critically injured when an assailant stabbed him repeatedly at his Bandra home early Thursday.

Fadnavis, who oversees the home department, spoke to the media regarding the ongoing investigation. The chief minister expressed confidence in the police's progress, noting that they had acquired several important clues in their pursuit of the attacker.

'The investigation is underway, and I believe that the police will soon identify and apprehend the culprit,' Fadnavis assured the public during the press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025