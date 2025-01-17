Breakthrough in Saif Ali Khan Attack Investigation
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the police have gathered significant clues in the investigation of the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The attack occurred at Khan's Mumbai residence, and authorities are confident of apprehending the suspect shortly.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed on Friday that the police have gathered substantial evidence. The Bollywood star was critically injured when an assailant stabbed him repeatedly at his Bandra home early Thursday.
Fadnavis, who oversees the home department, spoke to the media regarding the ongoing investigation. The chief minister expressed confidence in the police's progress, noting that they had acquired several important clues in their pursuit of the attacker.
'The investigation is underway, and I believe that the police will soon identify and apprehend the culprit,' Fadnavis assured the public during the press briefing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Showdown: President Yoon Faces Arrest Amid Controversy
Showdown in Seoul: The Impeachment and Arrest Battle of President Yoon Suk Yeol
South Korea in Turmoil: Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Vows Defiance Amid Arrest Threat
Cross-Border Love Tale Ends in Arrest
High Court Stays Arrest of Samajwadi MP Amid Mosque Survey Violence