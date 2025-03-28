Tragic End: Woman's Body Found in Suitcase; Husband Arrested

A harrowing discovery was made in Bengaluru when the body of Gauri Khedekar, a 32-year-old woman, was found stuffed inside a suitcase. Police identified severe injury marks on her body, pointing to foul play.

The prime suspect, her husband Rakesh Khedekar, allegedly fled to Pune where he attempted suicide by consuming poison. He was detained by police and is undergoing treatment in a Pune hospital. According to City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, marital disputes are believed to be at the core of this heinous act.

The Bengaluru police are collaborating with their counterparts in Pune. As more relatives of the deceased arrive to provide crucial information, police are hopeful that further interrogation of Rakesh Khedekar will shed light on the motive behind the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)