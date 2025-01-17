Left Menu

Sivarapalli: A Telugu Twist on Comedy-Drama Series Hits Prime Video

The Telugu series 'Sivarapalli', a remake of 'Panchayat', will premiere on Prime Video on January 24. Following Shyam's journey as a Panchayat Secretary in Telangana, this eight-episode series blends humor with rural charm. Produced by TVF and streamed globally, it enriches Prime Video's local content library.

Updated: 17-01-2025 21:34 IST
Sivarapalli poster (Photo/AmazonPrime). Image Credit: ANI
The highly anticipated Telugu comedy-drama series 'Sivarapalli', a remake of the hit series 'Panchayat', is set to debut on Prime Video on January 24. The announcement was made via social media, accompanied by the release of the series' trailer.

'Sivarapalli' chronicles the journey of Shyam, an engineering graduate from Hyderabad who finds himself reluctantly working as a Panchayat Secretary in a remote Telangana village. The series offers a humorous insight into his struggles and adaptation to rural life's idiosyncrasies. Directed by Bhaskhar Maurya and scripted by Shanmukha Prashanth, the eight-episode narrative features Rag Mayur and a talented ensemble cast, courtesy of The Viral Fever (TVF).

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Menghani, Prime Video's Director of Content Licensing, expressed excitement over expanding regional offerings with innovative storytelling. He praised the partnership with TVF, highlighting the show's ability to blend old-world charm and humor. 'Sivarapalli' will be accessible in Telugu with English subtitles in over 240 regions worldwide, further showcasing Prime Video's commitment to diverse content.

